C Partners Holding GmbH Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

C Partners Holding GmbH trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 92,324 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.9% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.72. 237,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,537,559. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 138.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.54.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

