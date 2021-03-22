C Partners Holding GmbH Lowers Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

C Partners Holding GmbH trimmed its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 471,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91,072 shares during the quarter. Core Laboratories comprises 3.1% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. C Partners Holding GmbH owned about 1.06% of Core Laboratories worth $12,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

CLB traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,504. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

