C Partners Holding GmbH Raises Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

C Partners Holding GmbH lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up 4.5% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. C Partners Holding GmbH owned about 0.08% of Equifax worth $18,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $759,488,000 after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Equifax by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 28.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,316,000 after purchasing an additional 460,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

EFX stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.39. 6,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $196.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

