C Partners Holding GmbH Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

C Partners Holding GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 1.7% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $34.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,253.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,941. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,234.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,015.28. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.86.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

