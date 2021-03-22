C Partners Holding GmbH Sells 3,687 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

C Partners Holding GmbH trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises approximately 0.5% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.71. 59,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.03. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.