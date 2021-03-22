Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Cable One worth $15,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 2,068.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,995.00.

Cable One stock opened at $1,757.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,957.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,957.94. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,206.89 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

