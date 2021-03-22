Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,995.00.

CABO stock opened at $1,757.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,957.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,957.94. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,206.89 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cable One by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

