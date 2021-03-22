Cabot Brown Sells 4,020 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $72,159.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $215.33. The company had a trading volume of 752,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,219. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.19 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.59. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $73.52 and a 1 year high of $217.50.

GWPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 861,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,891,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after acquiring an additional 246,017 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,780,000 after acquiring an additional 27,358 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 520,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after acquiring an additional 70,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

