CACHE Gold Price Up 1.3% This Week (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $152,095.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold token can now be purchased for $56.13 or 0.00102359 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00050400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.71 or 0.00630413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00067731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023676 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold is a token. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 52,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,058 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars.

