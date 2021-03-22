Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 10,648 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,179,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,260,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,635,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,008,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $72.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.