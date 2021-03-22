Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,138,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,161,000 after purchasing an additional 259,943 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after buying an additional 192,798 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,298.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after buying an additional 155,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after buying an additional 127,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on J. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $123.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.43 and its 200 day moving average is $105.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $127.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

