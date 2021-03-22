Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $228.43 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $236.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.10.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

