Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.01 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,444 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 134,339 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NetApp stock opened at $70.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.85. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

