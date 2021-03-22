Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 260.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after acquiring an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,682,000 after buying an additional 195,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $175.79 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

