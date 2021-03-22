Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,211,000 after buying an additional 131,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hess by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,063,000 after buying an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Hess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,414,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,698,975.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,172,940.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $284,204.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,208,938.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HES stock opened at $68.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

