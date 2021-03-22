Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Insiders purchased a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.33.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.