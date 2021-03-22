Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE:WEC opened at $88.82 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average of $92.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.