Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,244 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,207,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 943,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,834,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 843,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,960,000 after acquiring an additional 141,120 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB stock opened at $182.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.09 and a 200-day moving average of $163.18. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $195.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.06.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

