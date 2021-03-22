Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.31.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $68.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 over the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

