Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 29th. Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $42.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

