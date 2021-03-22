Callisto Network (CLO) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $11.61 million and $210,013.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.75 or 0.03099524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00021559 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

