Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,123 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.32% of Cameco worth $16,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,390 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cameco by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cameco by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. Bank of America downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,777,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

