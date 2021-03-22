Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Holdings Cut by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 209.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,701,000 after acquiring an additional 863,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,508,000 after purchasing an additional 732,451 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,860,000 after purchasing an additional 468,711 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 281,002 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 264,642 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.
Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.
