Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target Raised to C$16.25 at Cormark

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price target upped by analysts at Cormark from C$14.75 to C$16.25 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$11.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,252. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.60.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

