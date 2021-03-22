Canaccord Genuity Reiterates C$1.80 Price Target for good natured Products (CVE:GDNP)

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) has been given a C$1.80 price target by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on shares of good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get good natured Products alerts:

Shares of CVE:GDNP remained flat at $C$1.19 during trading on Monday. 334,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,867. The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.54 million and a P/E ratio of -27.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.72. good natured Products has a 52-week low of C$0.09 and a 52-week high of C$1.98.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.