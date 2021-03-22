Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.37.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.10 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

