Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$479.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$490.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$485.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of CP opened at C$474.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.22 billion and a PE ratio of 26.39. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$261.46 and a 1 year high of C$482.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$457.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$431.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

