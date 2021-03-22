Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Increased to $585.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $505.00 to $585.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 60.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.00.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $13.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $364.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.50. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $180.12 and a fifty-two week high of $385.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

