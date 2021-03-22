Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given New C$585.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$505.00 to C$585.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s current price.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$455.00 to C$490.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$488.00.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

TSE CP traded down C$17.74 during trading on Monday, hitting C$456.53. The company had a trading volume of 769,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$261.46 and a one year high of C$482.74. The company has a market cap of C$60.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$457.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$431.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499999 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.