Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given New C$585.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$505.00 to C$585.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s current price.
CP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$455.00 to C$490.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$488.00.
TSE CP traded down C$17.74 during trading on Monday, hitting C$456.53. The company had a trading volume of 769,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$261.46 and a one year high of C$482.74. The company has a market cap of C$60.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$457.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$431.54.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
