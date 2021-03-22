Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Increased to C$510.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$480.00 to C$510.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$455.00 to C$490.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$490.00 to C$560.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$488.00.

TSE CP traded down C$17.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$456.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,894. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$261.46 and a 52 week high of C$482.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.85 billion and a PE ratio of 25.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$457.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$431.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

