Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Increased to C$510.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$480.00 to C$510.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$455.00 to C$490.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$490.00 to C$560.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$488.00.
TSE CP traded down C$17.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$456.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,894. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$261.46 and a 52 week high of C$482.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.85 billion and a PE ratio of 25.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$457.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$431.54.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
