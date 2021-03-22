Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$490.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$455.00 to C$490.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CP. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$490.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$509.00 to C$587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$488.00.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP traded down C$17.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$456.53. The company had a trading volume of 769,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,894. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$261.46 and a 1-year high of C$482.74. The stock has a market cap of C$60.85 billion and a PE ratio of 25.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$457.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$431.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.