Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$490.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$455.00 to C$490.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CP. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$490.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$509.00 to C$587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$488.00.
Shares of CP traded down C$17.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$456.53. The company had a trading volume of 769,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,894. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$261.46 and a 1-year high of C$482.74. The stock has a market cap of C$60.85 billion and a PE ratio of 25.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$457.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$431.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.