Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$500.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$485.00 to C$500.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$509.00 to C$587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$490.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$488.00.

CP traded down C$17.74 during trading on Monday, reaching C$456.53. 769,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,894. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$457.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$431.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$261.46 and a 1 year high of C$482.74.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499999 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

