Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDNAF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

CDNAF opened at $144.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.23. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $144.59.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

