Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) dropped 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 341,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 509,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX)

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company focuses on developing and marketing bioinformatic delivery systems for cannabinoids, personalized medicine therapies, and procedures based on cannabis originated compounds and bioinformatics tools.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.