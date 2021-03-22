Canoo (GOEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GOEV opened at $15.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92. Canoo has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

