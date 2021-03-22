Capita plc (LON:CPI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Capita plc (LON:CPI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 69.63 ($0.91).

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPI. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

LON:CPI opened at GBX 47.56 ($0.62) on Monday. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 52.72 ($0.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The stock has a market cap of £793.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.69.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

