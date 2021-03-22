Capital International Ltd. Buys 3,746 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital International Ltd. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferris Capital LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in EOG Resources by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in EOG Resources by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

Shares of EOG opened at $70.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

