Capital International Ltd. Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $52.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

