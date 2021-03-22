Capital International Ltd. Purchases 1,275 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Shares of PM stock opened at $89.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

