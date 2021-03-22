Capital International Ltd. Sells 1,443 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital International Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $107.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $111.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on YUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

