Capital One Financial Weighs in on Murphy Oil Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.45) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

NYSE MUR opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,008 in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $354,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

