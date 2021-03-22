Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.30

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.30 and traded as high as $42.13. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 38,939 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capital Senior Living stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Capital Senior Living as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

