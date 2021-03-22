Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,261,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.31% of Capstead Mortgage worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter worth $67,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of CMO stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Capstead Mortgage Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.