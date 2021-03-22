Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CSFFF. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.37.

Shares of CSFFF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 59,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,236. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Capstone Mining has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -291.00 and a beta of 2.32.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

