Carbon (CRBN) Achieves Market Cap of $3.63 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Carbon token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $293,699.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.20 or 0.00473807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00065533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00140385 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00053853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.21 or 0.00787634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00074670 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,278,027 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

