Cardano (ADA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.35 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion and approximately $4.35 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002068 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00061899 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00245875 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002248 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00010048 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00016470 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012337 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

