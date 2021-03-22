Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director John P. Brancaccio Purchases 3,000 Shares

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director John P. Brancaccio acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,247. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CRDF stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $10.63. 863,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,973. The company has a market cap of $399.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. Analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Finally, Caxton Corp grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after acquiring an additional 269,676 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

