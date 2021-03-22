Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Cardlytics worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,517,000 after purchasing an additional 83,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99,352 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,432,000 after purchasing an additional 217,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,395,000 after purchasing an additional 97,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.71, for a total value of $143,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,289,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,968,031.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,361. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics stock opened at $127.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.11 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.