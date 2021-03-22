Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

CDLX stock opened at $127.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.11 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $291,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.71, for a total transaction of $143,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,361 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

