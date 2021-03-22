Carl C. Icahn Sells 90,721 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 90,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $977,065.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of TEN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,192. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
About Tenneco
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
