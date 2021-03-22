Carl C. Icahn Sells 90,721 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 90,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $977,065.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TEN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,192. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,719,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 442,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 173,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 103,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

